Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

