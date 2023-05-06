Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ABC opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.35. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.