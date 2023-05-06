Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Stock Up 7.0 %

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.40.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

