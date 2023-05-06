Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $923,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

RTX opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.