Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,066 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy Price Performance

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

