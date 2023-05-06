Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 505 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Bunge by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bunge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.55 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.