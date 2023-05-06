Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 585 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.80.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

