Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 287 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $215.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.11. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.82.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

