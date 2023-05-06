Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 5,848 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

