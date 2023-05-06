Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 246,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

IBM opened at $123.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.