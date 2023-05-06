Encore Wire Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $18.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

Encore Wire Stock Up 3.0 %

WIRE stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average of $158.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Insider Activity

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.96 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

