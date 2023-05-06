Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 42,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 81,361 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $5.68.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.61%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFXT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the first quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
