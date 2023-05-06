Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0742 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $158,753.05 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00057491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00037616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,864,946 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

