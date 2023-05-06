Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0909 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $163,331.85 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00058011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,118,933 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.