Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) vs. Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and Evans & Sutherland Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 286.90%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.63% -16.08% Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Energy Vault and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million 1.74 -$78.30 million ($0.68) -2.65 Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evans & Sutherland Computer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Evans & Sutherland Computer on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

(Get Rating)

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.