EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.
EngageSmart Trading Down 1.0 %
ESMT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65.
Insider Transactions at EngageSmart
In related news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $253,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of EngageSmart
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in EngageSmart by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
