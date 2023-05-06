EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

ESMT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $253,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in EngageSmart by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

