Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues Earnings Results

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY23 guidance to $2.18-2.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. 732,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -287.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

In other news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enovis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enovis by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

