Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Raised to $67.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.13.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

Enovis stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $51,978,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Enovis by 6,806.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 851,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,238,000 after acquiring an additional 839,389 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,546,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enovis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,867,000 after acquiring an additional 450,715 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.