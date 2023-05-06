EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $114.17 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
