EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $114.17 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

