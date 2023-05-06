EOS Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. EOS has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $106.23 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003393 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003886 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003203 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,311,804 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,314,298 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

