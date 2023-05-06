Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Raised to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Danske lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

