Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Raised to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Danske lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.67.
Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.
About Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.
