Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $830.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $779.41.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $740.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.13.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total value of $1,967,678.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total value of $1,967,678.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.