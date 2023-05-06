Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.15-$32.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.20 billion. Equinix also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $10.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $740.00. 431,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $779.41.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Equinix by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.