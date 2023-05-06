Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $106.00 million and $208,465.56 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00005317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,916.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00289317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00539997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00065941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00405773 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,958,228 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

