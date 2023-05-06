Ero Copper Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%.
Ero Copper Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of ERO stock opened at C$27.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
