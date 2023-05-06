Ero Copper Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.90.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$27.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

