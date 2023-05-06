Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Essent Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Essent Group has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,370 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

