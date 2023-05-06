Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.29-$3.39 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $203.54 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,473,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 46,633 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

