Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $100.29 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.33 or 0.00066052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,271.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00296428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00537268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00405402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,799,114 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

