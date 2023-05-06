Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. 230,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.