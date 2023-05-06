Evercore ISI Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $26.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

