Everscale (EVER) 1-Day Volume Hits $879,283.83

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Everscale has a total market cap of $93.62 million and approximately $879,283.83 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

