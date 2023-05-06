Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 4.8 %
EVGGF stock opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $137.15.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolution AB (publ) (EVGGF)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.