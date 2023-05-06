Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EVGGF stock opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $137.15.

