Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

Exelon stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.