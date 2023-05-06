Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.85.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.9 %

EXPE stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.