Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.85.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $93.54 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $168,438,000 after purchasing an additional 487,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

