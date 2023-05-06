EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EYPT. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.75.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ EYPT opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 328,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 265,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 249,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
