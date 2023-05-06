Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $495-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $501.29 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

Fastly Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 4,265,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,567. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,671.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,671.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $4,081,063. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

