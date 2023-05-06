FB Financial Co. (FBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

FB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,185 shares of company stock worth $1,400,008. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 420.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 64.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

