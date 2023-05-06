Fei USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.72 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003301 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.72 million and $444,771.89 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,941.40 or 1.00098803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,547,357.46823735 with 35,287,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96809375 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $566,189.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

