Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $24.88 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

