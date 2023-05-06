Financial Contrast: Boxed (BOXDQ) vs. The Competition

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Boxed to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 91 371 750 13 2.56

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 169.85%. Given Boxed’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Boxed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $2.43 billion -$242.04 million -7.29

Boxed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -19.11% -23.15% -10.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boxed rivals beat Boxed on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

