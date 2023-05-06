Financial Review: Charlie’s (CHUC) versus Its Competitors

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Charlie’s to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.75 Charlie’s Competitors $286.24 million -$103.81 million -4.39

Charlie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -10.90% -83.00% 22.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Charlie’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 212 564 810 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 97.90%. Given Charlie’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, indicating that its share price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

