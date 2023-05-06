First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.38

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 73834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.
In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,941,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,880,000 after acquiring an additional 97,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,814,000 after acquiring an additional 236,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,208,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,751,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,899,000 after purchasing an additional 144,374 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.
