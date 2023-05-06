First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 91,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.