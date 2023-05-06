FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.02. FirsTime Design shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 379 shares trading hands.
FirsTime Design Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.
About FirsTime Design
FirsTime Design Ltd. engages in the design, import, and distribution of timepieces and other home decor products through major, national retailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pewaukee, WI.
