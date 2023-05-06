FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.95-$17.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.82 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.95-17.35 EPS.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.19. The stock had a trading volume of 811,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.11. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $251.61. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

