FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.82 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.95-$17.35 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FLT traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,171. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $251.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.11.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.