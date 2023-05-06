FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $7.59 on Friday, hitting $231.19. 811,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,171. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $251.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.57.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
