FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $7.59 on Friday, hitting $231.19. 811,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,171. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $251.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

About FLEETCOR Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.