FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.84 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.95-$17.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $7.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.19. 811,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,171. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.93. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $251.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $135,367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $11,661,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

