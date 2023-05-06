Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. 23,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 4,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

